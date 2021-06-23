Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Justice Secretary clarifies arrest rule for individuals who refuse vaccination

The Philippines’ Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra stated that there is no law in the Philippines, which declares a person’s refusal to get vaccinated as a criminal act.

This, after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned the public that he will have authorities arrest individuals who avoided taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The president also said that these unvaccinated people should leave the country rather than spread the virus, in light of country’s present health situation.

RELATED STORY: Duterte: ‘Magpabakuna kayo or ipakulong ko kayo sa selda’

Exasperated with the vaccine refusers, President Rodrigo Duterte told village leaders to compile a list of such vaccine refusers.

However, Justice Secretary Guevarra said that the president had just used strong words to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated and achieving herd immunity at the earliest. (AW)

