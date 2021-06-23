Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oxford English Dictionary chooses ‘bakya’ as word of the day

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Oxford English Dictionary has called the word ‘bakya’ as word of the day.

In a tweet, the word ‘bakya’ was described as a noun for a type of backless sandals which is commonly made of wood and is usually used in the country as part of tradition or culture.

“A backless sandal with a thick wooden sole and a strap of rattan, plastic, or some other material, traditionally worn in rural areas in the Philippines,” it said in a tweet.

‘Bakya’ can be sometimes have an ornately carved or painted heel.

Its adjective form is described as a derogatory term for lacking sophistication or refinement.

The Oxford dictionary said that Filipino-English is legitimate.

The words “bongga,” “mabuhay,” “trapo,” and “kilig,” have become part of the Oxford Dictionary. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chiz Escudero to make Senate comeback in 2022

6 hours ago

DFA laments lack of quarantine facilities, resulting to limited repatriation flights

7 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces 100-day countdown for Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago

Bahrain updates entry regulations from June 25 in wake of COVID-19

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button