Oxford English Dictionary chooses ‘bakya’ as word of the day

The Oxford English Dictionary has called the word ‘bakya’ as word of the day.

In a tweet, the word ‘bakya’ was described as a noun for a type of backless sandals which is commonly made of wood and is usually used in the country as part of tradition or culture.

“A backless sandal with a thick wooden sole and a strap of rattan, plastic, or some other material, traditionally worn in rural areas in the Philippines,” it said in a tweet.

‘Bakya’ can be sometimes have an ornately carved or painted heel.

Its adjective form is described as a derogatory term for lacking sophistication or refinement.

The Oxford dictionary said that Filipino-English is legitimate.

The words “bongga,” “mabuhay,” “trapo,” and “kilig,” have become part of the Oxford Dictionary. (TDT)