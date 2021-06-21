Philippines, Saudi Arabia review OFWs’ welfare, labor reforms

The Philippines and Saudi Arabia, on June 20, highlighted cooperation in ensuring the welfare of Filipino migrant workers in the Kingdom in view of their contribution towards Saudi Arabia’s development.

Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert E. A. Borje and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Minister Ahmad Sulaiman Al Rajhi held discussions in which they agreed on greater efforts to highlight advancements in labor reform and fair migration.

Earlier, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a message, welcomed Saudi Arabia’s launching of the Labor Reform Initiative (LRI) as a significant step in addressing existing sponsorship system issues in Saudi Arabia, and noted that the LRI would increase productivity and competitiveness of the Saudi labor market.

Borje reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to work with Saudi Arabia on its labor reform initiative, that included rights and welfare of migrant workers, benefits for key labor sectors, including labor mobility in the Kingdom. (AW)

