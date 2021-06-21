COVID-19 pandemic claims 365 lives in Oman as of June 21, 2021

Oman reported at least 365 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 21. Confirmed cases from the period of June 17-19 also reached 5,320 people and 84 more have died from COVID-19 during the three day period, according to the latest statistics.

“The June death toll averaged 18 deaths per day and the total number of new cases till June 20 is 30,819, with a rate of 1,541 new cases taking place every day,” said Ibrahim Al Maimani, a data analyst and social activist in the country.

RELATED STORY: Oman issues new COVID-19 restrictions on movement, commercial activities

Hospitalization rates reported a 78 percent increase, with 808 people being admitted by as of the end of May 2021.

Tarassud, the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 monitoring app, highlighted 1,986 Omanis and 724 expatriates who have succumbed to COVID-19. Of this number, 960 individuals were between the ages of 15 to 59, while 1,750 were 60 and above. More men also died of COVID-19 compared to women – a total of which was 1,940 for men and 770 for women. (AW)

READ ON: Deadly ‘black fungus’ infects three COVID-19 patients in Oman