WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid makes surprise visit to a supermarket

Residents were surprised to see His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a local supermarket in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has made an impromptu visit in the supermarket, along with his entourage.

In a video posted on social media, His Highness was seen walking in the aisle of the supermarket as shoppers giving way to the Dubai Ruler.

It is not the first time that this His Highness was seen roaming in the emirate with his people.

His Highness is known for making unannounced visits to government offices and establishments to check upon them.

Before the pandemic hit, Sheikh Mohammed was seen taking an abra ride with officials at Dubai Creek and also walked around the Gold Souq and the spice market in Deira.

His Highness also paid a surprise visit to a mall last year checking compliance to safety measures against COVID-19. (RA)

سمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد في سوبرماركت في دبي @HHShkMohd .. وعلى فكرة مش اول مرة سموه يتجول بين الناس يأتي سموه من غير ضجة كنسمة جميلة ينشر البسمة عند مروره والدهشة .. تواضعوا يا قادة ! pic.twitter.com/pPK3OO1Zvz — رانيا ابي نادر (@Rania_bn) June 18, 2021