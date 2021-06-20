Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oman issues new COVID-19 restrictions on movement, commercial activities

The Sultanate of Oman issued bew restrictions on June 19, including a ban on the movement of individuals and vehicles, and closure of public places and commercial activities from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions come into effect from Sunday evening, June 20 until further notice.

RELATED STORY: Philippines suspends OFW deployment to Oman effective June 18

Authorities stressed that the decision excludes home deliveries as well as exempted activities and categories announced during previous curfews.

Meanwhile, all health sector institutions including the Ministry of Health would continue to implement the national plan for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ministry of Health in Oman likewise urged all eligible people to take the vaccine for enabling protection for themselves and their families. (AW)

