MoHAP warns against spreading rumors about COVID-19 online

MoHAP has issued warning against spreading rumours and unverified information about coronavirus in the UAE.

This comes after an audio recording that went viral on social media spreading false information about the pandemic in the country.

MoHAP categorically denied the contents of the audio clip and has advised the public to verify any information they received before sharing it with others.

Members of the community are being urged to obtain news from official channels and government agencies in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has also reminded residents that spreading rumors, fake news, and false information is an offence liable under the UAE law.

Those who will be found violating online laws could face imprisonment ranging between three years up to life in prison and/or fines AED3 million. (RA)

