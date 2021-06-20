Dubai Police confiscates 454 bicycles for breaking laws

The Dubai Police confiscated a total of 454 bicycles in the areas of Deira and Bur Dubai since the beginning of 2021, due to its riders’ non-compliance with the safety laws of the emirate.

Some cyclists were seriously injured following over 7,000 illegal cycling activities. Most of the riders that got fined were found that they were not cycling in designated lanes or following road rules, according to Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic in Dubai Police.

Col. Suwaidan also urged cyclists to follow traffic rules including wearing a helmet and reflective jacket, installing front and rear lights, and ensuring efficient brakes. He also appealed for the public’s cooperation with the Dubai Traffic Police by reporting reckless cyclists and motorists through the ‘We are all Police’ smartphone service.

Of the 454 bicycles, 77 cycles were seized in Jumeirah. Others include Al Muraqqabat (55); Sheikh Zayed Road (32); Al Barsha (26); Al Satwa (22); Umm Suqeim Road (20); Al Jafiliya (16); Al Karama (14); Discovery Gardens (8); Al Khail Road (8); Al Wasl Road (6); and one each December 2nd and Mohamed bin Zayed roads.

Dubai has introduced a Dubai Bicycle-friendly City Strategy 2025 that includes 18 initiatives for improving city residents’ quality of life, he said, adding that the emirate is increasing efforts to highlight it as a bike-friendly yet rule-maintaining place. (AW)