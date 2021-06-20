Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Al Hosn app now restored following technical glitch last week

UAE’s official vaccine and contact tracing app, AlHosn, has restored its services following a technical glitch last week.

The services of the app went down on Thursday with local authorities working to fix technical issues.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the app experienced a surge in new subscriptions following the launch of new ‘green pass’ on Al Hosn app.

Authorities further stated that the ‘green pass’ system will be “reinstated after completing the app update and ensuring the continuity of the app service for all users”.

Currently, text messages of COVID-19 PCR results will be accepted for entry into the Emirate as per the existing protocol. (RA)

