WATCH: How Abu Dhabi’s new COVID-19 scanners work?

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has released recently a video highlighting the operation of the new COVID-19 scanners.

The scanners support efforts to protect public health and safety by delivering results quickly and efficiently.

These devices have been put on trial at the Ghantoot entry point and in parts of Musaffah and Yas Island.

The scanners are being operated from a distance to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and are considered very effective for mass screening.

Authorities further said that any person identified as “potentially infected” must undergo a PCR test within 24 hours, which is free of charge.

