Uniform quarantine protocols likely for vaccinated Filipinos

The Philippine government is planning uniform quarantine protocols for Filipinos, who have received the jab against Covid-19 in the Philippines and abroad.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr said that the technical working group of the National Task Force Against Covid-19’s (NTF) was presently working on coming out with standard quarantine protocols for all vaccinated Filipinos, during the sidelines of a symbolic vaccination for the A4 priority group held at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig City on June 18.

“Confirmation of OFWs being vaccinated will bring them under the same level of quarantine control as is with those vaccinated in the Philippines,” Galvez said, who also pointed out that the government is also looking at conducting some sort of testing.

Galvez, who is also the chief implementer of the ”NTF Against Covid-19”, said that the Task Force is still viewing the proposed guidelines in comparison to the best vaccine practices of other nations, before deciding to apply it in the Philippines.

Noting that these quarantine protocols would be discussed in consultations with experts from Israel’s Ministry of Health arriving in the Philippines next week, Galvez said this policy needed to be “fair and consistent” because vaccinated people could still get infected, especially by the new variants.

He said the NTF was also coordinating in this regard with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Labor and Employment, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and manning agencies for validation of vaccination of OFWs abroad. (AW)