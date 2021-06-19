Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents warned against crowds, gatherings amidst rise COVID-19 cases

In March 2021, a mall in Ajman was fined for failing to prevent a huge gathering among its residents. Screengrab from Twitter: @AjmanPoliceGHQ

Doctors in the UAE reminded residents to practice safety measures and pandemic protocols to avoid being hit by the virus, as the summer break will likely encourage families to hold gatherings and outings.

Experts pointed out that the current rise in COVID-19 cases is linked to social gatherings and people’s lack of precautionary measures.

Dr. Salvin George, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medcare Hospital, Al Safa urged individuals to avoid limited or controlled social interactions, stating that the virus is airborne in close distances and spaces.

He advised the public to always wear masks and to avoid crowds, in anticipation that more gatherings might take place due to the upcoming summer vacations for schools throughout the country.

Meanwhile, doctor Sunil Vyas, pulmunology (specialist) at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais shared that morning outdoor activities should be optional during the vacations and emphasized that the public should maintain good hand hygiene as well.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Aneez, medical director at Medeor Hospital, warned the public that they should avoid inviting guests to their homes during the summer holidays. he also advised parents to keep their children busy in creative activities and use the period to teach them how to do household chores. (AW)

