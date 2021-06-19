PH Embassy in UAE, Knights of Rizal Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter honor Filipino frontliners in commemoration of Dr. Jose Rizal’s 160th birthday

The celebration of Dr. Jose Rizal’s 160th birthday in Abu Dhabi paved the way for the recognition of the valiant efforts of Filipino nurses in the UAE, whose wholehearted service to the country has helped the nation reach a stellar 96.5 recovery rate against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE, together with the Knights of Rizal (KOR) Emarat Abu Dhabi chapter recognized the Filipino frontliners as represented by the Philippine Nurses Association in the UAE chapter (PNA-UAE). PNA-UAE was conferred with the prestigious Sentro Rizal 2021 as a symbolic honor for thousands of Filipino nurses around the entire country.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, together with current KOR commander, Blesil Apduhan gave the tribute for the Filipino nurses to PNA-UAE adviser Annie Fernandez, PNA-UAE Secretary Harlene Mogato, and Joann Panisales, Nursing Director at one of UAE’s leading healthcare groups.

Individual awardees

Four individuals were also conferred with the Sentro Rizal Awards for their distinct contributions that have uplifted the image of Filipinos in the UAE and/or have set an example to inspire OFWs to become ‘overseas Filipino wonders’. These are:

1) Ms. Lucille Ong (2nd from right) for her contributions in ensuring that the Philippine Pavilion in the Expo Dubai 2020 would showcase the best of the Philippines;

2) Mr. Jamael Panda (far left) for taking the initiative to contribute towards the further strengthening of Philippine relations with the UAE;

3) Mr. John Paul Faderogao (far right) for contributing towards building a strong Filipino community spirit through his extraordinary talent as a visual artist; and

4) Ms. Aileen Alba, who was conferred her award last June 12 in Dubai, for having shown an excellent example of civic responsibility by being vigilant and taking appropriate citizen action to ensure a positive image for the Philippines in the UAE.

Each individual Filipino awardee UAE of the Sentro Rizal awards exemplifies the national hero’s ideals by selflessly contributing their knowledge, talents, and skills for the nation’s interest as the hero did during his four-year exile in Dapitan.