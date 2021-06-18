Latest News

VIDEO: Massive building blaze put out in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

A building caught fire that turned into a massive blaze in the Al Nahyan area of Abu Dhabi City on June 17.

No casualty was reported.

Teams of civil defense, police, and ambulance had immediately rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and managed to put out the fire late last night.

It was not clear the fire broke out from Mediclinic Al Mamora or an adjacent building, media reports said.

Another fire broke out on the same day in Sharjah, where the top floor of an under-construction building was engulfed in the blaze.

Firefighters rushed to the site in Sharjah’s Al Taawun area and evacuated workers from the burning building, even as police patrols cleared the roads for the movement of emergency crew and regulated traffic in the area.

Smoke and flames from the blazing fire in the top floor of the multi-story building.

The Operations Room of the Sharjah Civil Defence Department, after receiving a report at 6.55 am about a fire in a residential tower building under construction, had rushed firefighting teams from the Samnan and Mina centres to the site.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Oman approves direct hiring in private sector

10 hours ago

Expats in Oman may not get systems dev’t, web designing jobs as per new circular

10 hours ago

SAUDI: Visitors including Filipinos must complete COVID-19 registration before entry

10 hours ago

Number of PCR tests doubles as Abu Dhabi introduces ‘green pass’ scheme

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button