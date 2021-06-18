Number of PCR tests doubles as Abu Dhabi introduces ‘green pass’ scheme

After Abu Dhabi’s new ‘green pass scheme’ has been introduced, the number of people undergoing PCR tests has doubled, a provider of free Covid-19 tests revealed.

Tamouh Healthcare, which has been conducting free PCR tests, said that it screened about 45,000 people at five centers on Wednesday – twice the number it recorded the day before.

The healthcare provider, which has been organising screening camps in Mussaffah and Al Bahia, has urged everyone to get the vaccine – and to get tested regularly.

The typical cost of a PCR test in Abu Dhabi has been capped by the government at Dh65 ($17) – one of the lowest in the world.

On Friday, however, the Capital has temporarily put the implementation of the ‘green pass’ scheme on hold.

This came following a technical glitch experienced by Al Hosn app users on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in a statement that the implementation of the system will be resumed once the technical issues in the mobile app are resolved.

“For the public’s convenience, the committee announced that it has temporarily suspended the use of green pass on Alhosn app to enter all announced areas, effective from today, June 18, until continuity of the app service for all users can be ensured,” it said.

Implemented since June 15, the use of the ‘Al Hosn’ app was intended for safe entry to several commercial establishments and public spaces in the emirate.

The ‘green pass’ is one of three color codes reflected on the ‘Al Hosn’ app, based on the app user’s COVID-19 vaccination status and PCR test result. The other two colors are grey (means PCR validity has ended), and red (means PCR test result is positive).

The color-coding scheme applies to those aged 16 years and above and is currently enforced in shopping malls and supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks, and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, and restaurants and cafes.

The validity of the Abu Dhabi ‘green pass’ is different for individuals, depending on their vaccination status and PCR test result.

0

SHARES