Philippines mulls imposing OFW deployment ban to Oman

The Philippine government mulls imposing a deployment ban of Filipino workers for Oman.

According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, they are considering taking such a move after receiving reports that Oman has imposed a travel ban to the Philippines.

In an article published in The Times of Oman last June 7, it was said: “An entry ban against passengers travelling through 15 countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Sudan, Egypt, and Tanzania, whose nationals form a significant portion of the expatriate communities in the country is currently in effect.”

Bello said that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) departing from the Philippines, and those merely transiting in the country are included in the travel ban.

“We received a communication from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the DFA also recommended to us that we will also declare a deployment ban to Oman,” Bello said in a press conference on June 16.

The labor secretary lamented: “Wala namang kasalanan yung ating mga OFWs, bi-nan sila sa Oman? So, sige, kung ayaw mo sa amin, ayaw namin sa ‘yo.”

The labor secretary said the governing board of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) will hold a meeting to finalize the decision.

“I talked to [POEA] Administrator [Bernard] Olalia and we are having an emergency meeting with the POEA governing board and we will also declare a deployment ban to Oman,” Bello said.

Earlier, the Philippines extended its travel ban on seven countries including Oman until June 30.