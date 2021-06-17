‘Nauna pa’: OFWs lament balikbayan boxes, baggage now in PH while they’re still stranded in UAE

Many Filipinos in the UAE and other countries under the list of Philippines’ travel ban could relate to a social media post of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) about her belongings reaching the Philippines first before she could.

The OFW remains stranded in the Gulf country since April 2021.

In a Facebook group named ‘Pinoy UAE Usapang Flight and Visa’, OFW Reyma said: “Dumating ang mga gamit ko sa Pinas. Pero ako dito natengga pa rin since April.”

She said she struggles with her ‘wash and wear’ setup because she had already sent her clothes back to the Philippines.

“Yung feeling na wash and wear ka na lang araw araw kasi pang quarantine lang yung iniwan mong gamit,” she said.

The OFW said she was disheartened by the move of the Philippine government to extend the travel ban on UAE until June 30.

“Grabe nakaka pang-hina. Kung pwede lang sumabay sa cargo,andun na sana ako,” Eya said.

Hundreds of OFWs staying in the host countries listed in the travel ban by the Philippine government were able to relate this to their current situation.

Here are some reactions from them:

“Same 10 pcs ang itaas at 10 pcs pang ibaba lang ang iniwan ko. Para isang maleta na lang sana ang bitbit ko, handcarry. Pinabagahe ko na rin mga gamit ko. OTW na sa Pinas, tayo nandto pa rin.” “Pinadala ko na nga rin lahat ng mga gamit ko. Uwing-uwi na rin ako nung April pa. Matatapos na kontrata ko sa July.” “Same po. May pa nung dumating yung box ko kasi akala ko makakauwi ako this June. No choice kundi pabuksan ko na yung box kasi yung ibang chocolate mag-e-expire na. Parang wala na yung excitement.” “Same here kabayan nasa Pinas na din cargo ko. Ako nandito pa.”

The Philippine government has extended the travel ban to seven countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until June 30.

This is the third time the travel ban has been extended in order to curb the entry of the more transmissible Delta variant first detected in India.

Early this month, an IATF resolution has allowed some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from UAE, Oman, India, and three other countries to return to the country despite the prevailing travel ban.