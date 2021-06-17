Deadly ‘black fungus’ infects three COVID-19 patients in Oman

Health authorities in the Sultanate of Oman are raising the alarm after discovering a fatal fungal infection in some COVID-19 patients.

The Health Ministry said that at least three coronavirus patients have been detected by the so-called ‘black fungus’.

The fungal infection was first detected in patients from India.

Authorities said that despite being rare, the presence of the infection could affect the current coronavirus response.

No other information was provided on the status of the three patients.

Oman is also battling a coronavirus surge that’s swamping its hospitals.

In an Al Jazeera report, Oman health officials said that there is now a shortage of hospital beds due to the more transmissible coronavirus variants.

The country has now over 239,5000 COVID-19 cases and 2,565 deaths.

The black fungus condition became a major concern during the surge in India. Egyptian authorities also reported some cases of infections.

Black fungus or mucormycosis causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing of blood.

Patients with comorbidities like diabetes and weak immune system are prone to this infection.