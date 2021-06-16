UAE remains resilient despite COVID-19 threat: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

The Emirates’ decades-long investment in its infrastructure had helped the nation emerge resilient through the Covid-19 pandemic, which is one of the biggest challenges humanity is facing in its global history, according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Noting that the UAE had been tested and had proved to be one of the best-prepared countries in dealing with the pandemic, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid lauded the public and private sector for their robust response to the wide-ranging challenges presented by the coronavirus, according to the Emirates Group’s annual report.

The UAE has also weathered the economic impact of the crisis, he said, adding that the investments made over last few decades to create a world-leading infrastructure combined with robust institutions and public services which helped to counter challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This, apart from effectively safeguarding the health and well-being of citizens and residents.

Praising all people for being united in the face of the pandemic, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the Dubai government had prioritised delivering support to businesses in easing pressures brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, while remaining committed to helping all sectors in recovering on a solid footing. (AW)