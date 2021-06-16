Tourists warned of faking Covid-19 test following Duterte’s arrest orders

The Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) has warned tourists against faking COVID-19 swab test results and holding unauthorized gatherings in tourist destinations.

The warning came on the heels of President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to arrest such people in order to enforce strict compliance in health protocols on local tourism.

Highlighting recent reports of tourists faking their swab test results, the DOT urged its tourism industry partners to strictly enforce health and safety protocols while placing paramount importance on the safety of guests, the tourism workforce, and the host community.

The DOT described as ‘imperative’ that all stakeholders — government agencies, local government units, private tourism enterprises, guests, and other industry players — work together for the swift recovery of the tourism industry.

Earlier –after receiving reports of travelers displaying fake test results to circumvent travel restrictions in areas, most notably in Boracay, the President had ordered the Philippine National Police, the Department of Tourism, and local government units to arrest such individuals. (AW)