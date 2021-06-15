WATCH: Coldplay becomes first-ever band to promote music video at Burj Khalifa

British rock band Coldplay promoted their new single “Higher Power” at the world’s tallest building.

Burj Khalifa, which has graced a lot of spectacular acts from celebrities to musicians since its opening a decade ago, has reached another milestone.

Coldplay is the first music act that used the Burj Khalifa to showcase a new music release.

Onlookers and people at Downtown Dubai were treated with a three-minute music video featuring Coldplay’s lead Chris Martin taking a leap into the future.

The British rock band teamed up with music platform Anghami, to showcase “Higher Power” which fits perfectly with the highest building in the world.

Coldplay also shared a video of the event on their social media platform.

#HigherPower on the world’s highest tower! Incredible stuff from Anghami.” (RA)