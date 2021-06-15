Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE sends 93 metric tonnes of vital humanitarian aid to volcano-hit DR Congo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

The UAE has airlifted tonnes of vital supplies to volcano-hit Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It comes following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

An aid flight chartered by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) departed from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) for Kigali in Rwanda to deliver aid in the neighbouring DRC.

RELATED STORY: UAE sends 960 tons of urgent medical, food assistance to Gaza

The aid consignment of 93 tonnes contains water purification kits from the WFP’s UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD), and Shelter Relief Items & PPE from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC).

The supplies will help those affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma in DRC.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of International Humanitarian City, thanked the generosity and ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai is able to respond rapidly to evolving crises globally and help those most in need.

“The worldwide battle against COVID-19 has made these humanitarian efforts and aid flights even more important. With the help of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the IHC in Dubai, along with its members, will continue to work to serve humanity.”

READ ON: UAE sends 50 metric tons of cholera kits to cholera-hit Bangladesh

Ilir Caushaj, Head of IFRC’s Global Fleet and Logistics Hub in Dubai said various relief items in the aid flight include blankets, shelter toolkits, kitchen sets, personal protection equipment, mosquito nets and others to alleviate the suffering of affected people.

“The International Federation expresses its appreciation for the continuous support provided by the International Humanitarian City and the Government of Dubai, which contributes to alleviate human suffering around the world.” (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

10 mins ago

WATCH: Coldplay becomes first-ever band to promote music video at Burj Khalifa

20 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 3,000 fine for drivers who leave dirty cars on Abu Dhabi streets

29 mins ago

WATCH: UAE reunites Australian family trapped in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button