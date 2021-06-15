UAE sends 93 metric tonnes of vital humanitarian aid to volcano-hit DR Congo

The UAE has airlifted tonnes of vital supplies to volcano-hit Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It comes following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

An aid flight chartered by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) departed from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) for Kigali in Rwanda to deliver aid in the neighbouring DRC.

The aid consignment of 93 tonnes contains water purification kits from the WFP’s UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD), and Shelter Relief Items & PPE from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC).

The supplies will help those affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma in DRC.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of International Humanitarian City, thanked the generosity and ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai is able to respond rapidly to evolving crises globally and help those most in need.

“The worldwide battle against COVID-19 has made these humanitarian efforts and aid flights even more important. With the help of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the IHC in Dubai, along with its members, will continue to work to serve humanity.”

Ilir Caushaj, Head of IFRC’s Global Fleet and Logistics Hub in Dubai said various relief items in the aid flight include blankets, shelter toolkits, kitchen sets, personal protection equipment, mosquito nets and others to alleviate the suffering of affected people.

“The International Federation expresses its appreciation for the continuous support provided by the International Humanitarian City and the Government of Dubai, which contributes to alleviate human suffering around the world.” (RA)