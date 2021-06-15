OFWs lament extended PH travel ban, seek Raffy Tulfo’s help

Dismayed over the Philippine government’s decision to extend the travel ban for the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until June 30, many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) vent their frustrations online.

This is the third time the travel ban has been extended in order to curb the entry of the more transmissible Delta variant first detected in India.

Those whose flights have been derailed for months now felt that their plea was falling on deft ears. One OFW even sought the help of television host Raffy Tulfo to reach out to the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“Nananawagan po kaming lahat na mga OFW, Raffy Tulfo in Action, sana makauwi na kami. Bakit ang dami nakabalik sa UAE na galing Pinas samantalang kami na nandito ang hirap na hirap na kami,” an OFW said.

A family relative of an OFW in the UAE even shared a Facebook chat with the Facebook page of Raffy Tulfo. A screenshot of the message was uploaded on the community page “Pinoy UAE Usapang Flight and Visa”.

“Hihingi lang po kami ng tulong na sana mapakinggan ang mga OFW sa UAE na makauwi na sa Pilipinas. Sobrang hirap na ang sitwasyon nila ngayon doon sa UAE dahil sa pag ban nila sa UAE,” the chat said.

Others were also asking the help of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr.

“Sana po sir mapansin niyo din ang mga OFW na stranded sa UAE na wala ng trabaho at hindi makauwi sa pinas dahil sa travel ban at cancellations ng flights. Wag po sana pandirihan ang kapwa pilipino. Gusto din namin umuwi sa pamilya namin,” a Twitter user said.

“Wala po ba kayong mga plano sa mga OFW na stranded sa UAE? O lolokohin nyo nalang po kami every 15days. Kapwa Pinoy niyo pinandidirihan niyo pauwiin sa Pilipinas,” another netizen said.

OFWs with scheduled flight since April, during which flights were cancelled due to the 1,500 daily passenger cap at NAIA, were the most affected.

Not only they’re scrambling to rebook their tickets, they are also burdened with overstay fines in the UAE–not to mention their accommodation and other living expenses. Many of them have tendered their resignation from work months ago.