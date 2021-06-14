Three Filipino referees chosen for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Three Filipino referees have been chosen – besides six others from different countries — for 12 total games to be held in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window for Groups A, B, and C at Clark on June 16-20.

The Philippines’ Bong Pascual, Ricor Buaron, and Joenard Garcia are the three locals chosen by FIBA for the competition. Other referees include Rabah Noujaim of Lebanon, Ahmed Al Shuwaili of Iraq, Lee Kyounghwan of Korea, Budi Marfan of Indonesia, Chuen Wing Leong of Singapore and Jaladri Harja of Indonesia.

Having worked games at the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics. Pascual — who entered the bubble June 13 from home — has been assigned to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, Canada, late this month and will also be in the pool for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Buaron worked at the 2013 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2015 FIBA Asia Cup.

For his part, Garcia was in the pool for the FIBA U16 Asia Cup for Men and the 2019 FIBA Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifiers for the Olympics.

FIBA Asia Sport and Competitions manager Vardan Petrosyan of Armenia will head the FIBA working group in the bubble, while the other foreign officials in the FIBA delegation include: FIBA Asia Communications manager Hovsep Seraydarian, Nikola Trajkovic of TV graphics and referee instructor Heros Avanesian.

The Philippine FIBA working group includes FIBA Medical Compliance Officer Dr. Jose Raul Canlas, Broadcast Operations Venue manager Edgar Reyes, technical delegate Andrew Teh and photographer Ryan Tan.

Noting that PCR testing for pre-entry is extensive, minus 12, seven and two days,” Canlas said everyone in the bubble will be subjected to strict testing and visiting teams will leave the day after their last game. “There will be another test on entry with fully-vaccinated individuals needing only minus two days and entry, while there will be PCR testing on Day 5 and if the team needs one on entry back to their country. This is extensive testing, considering it is only a five-day tournament.”

The 355-strong Filipino group comprising statisticians, courtside announcer and staff, will be accommodated at the Lohas and Quest Hotels in the Clark bubble where nine teams in the competition will play 12 games over five days.

Group A features: Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Korea, while Japan, China and Chinese-Taipei are in Group B, and Guam and Hong Kong in Group C. Malaysia in Group B and Australia and New Zealand in Group C are skipping the tournament.

The game schedule involves two tripleheaders and three doubleheaders. The Philippines plays Korea on June 16, Indonesia on June 18, and Korea in a rematch on June 20. (AW)