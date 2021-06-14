Mauritius to reopen borders to vaccinated foreign tourist on July 15

Popular travel destination Mauritius is set to reopen its borders welcoming vaccinated travelers.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the country will have a phased reopening beginning on July 15.

Travelers are welcome to visit the Indian Ocean destination to enjoy resort holidays provided that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All tourists over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and must provide negative PCR test results taken between five and seven days before departure.

The Mauritian authorities said they are recognizing all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use such as Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac, and Sinopharm vaccines.

Travelers will be quarantined inside government-approved hotels until the PCR test done upon arrival will yield results.

Travellers will be able to choose from a list of pre-approved hotels with the list going to be announced on June 20.

Meanwhile, during the second phase of reopening on 1 October 2021, vaccinated travellers will be able to enter the country without restrictions, as long as they have a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Unvaccinated travellers will be subject to 14 day-hotel quarantine for both phases until further notice. (RA)