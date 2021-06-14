JUST IN: PH extends travel restrictions from UAE, six other countries until June 30

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to extend the entry ban for inbound travelers from UAE and six other countries, from June 16 to June 30.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the travel ban, which is now in place until June 30, covers inbound passengers from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, which was supposed to end tomorrow, June 15.

The government decided to ban the entry of travelers from these countries to prevent the more transmissible new COVID-19 variants.

The Department of Health in the Philippines reported 6,426 new cases of COVID-19, with 57 deaths, and 7,145 who have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

