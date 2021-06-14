Duterte says NCR Plus remains under GCQ

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation retaining the General Community Quarantine status for the National Capital Region, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, and Laguna or NCR Plus until June 30.

The President said 21 areas would be under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine from June 16 to 30. This includes Duterte’s hometown, Davao City.

RELATED STORY: PH extends travel restrictions from UAE, six other countries until June 30

The rest of the country will be under MGCQ.

The following areas will be under MECQ from June 16-30:

Region 2

• Santiago City

• Cagayan

Cordillera Administrative Region

• Apayao

• Ifugao

Region 3

• Bataan

Region 4-A

• Lucena City

Region 4-B

• Puerto Princesa City

Region 5

• Naga City

Region 6

• Iloilo City

• Iloilo

Region 7

• Negros Oriental

Region 9

• Zamboanga City

• Zamboanga Sibugay

• Zamboanga Del Sur

• Zamboanga Del note

Region 10

Cagayan De oro City

Region 11

Davao City

Caraga

• Butuan City

• Agusan Del Sur

(TDT)