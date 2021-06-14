Duterte says NCR Plus remains under GCQ

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation retaining the General Community Quarantine status for the National Capital Region, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, and Laguna or NCR Plus until June 30.
The President said 21 areas would be under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine from June 16 to 30. This includes Duterte’s hometown, Davao City.
The rest of the country will be under MGCQ.
The following areas will be under MECQ from June 16-30:
Region 2
• Santiago City
• Cagayan
Cordillera Administrative Region
• Apayao
• Ifugao
Region 3
• Bataan
Region 4-A
• Lucena City
Region 4-B
• Puerto Princesa City
Region 5
• Naga City
Region 6
• Iloilo City
• Iloilo
Region 7
• Negros Oriental
Region 9
• Zamboanga City
• Zamboanga Sibugay
• Zamboanga Del Sur
• Zamboanga Del note
Region 10
Cagayan De oro City
Region 11
Davao City
Caraga
• Butuan City
• Agusan Del Sur
(TDT)