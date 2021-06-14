DOST pitches livelihood technology to OFWs

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in the Philippines is highlighting a series of pitching sessions showcasing its locally-developed technologies in a bid to encourage Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to start their own entrepreneurial ventures.

The DOST Regional Office I (DOST-I) held a three-day virtual technology pitching session of locally-developed technologies from the DOST-Planning Sectoral Councils and Research and Development Institutes (RDIs).

RELATED STORY: TESDA sets up special desks in provinces to retool returning OFWs, offer scholarship programs

The technology pitching sessions — dubbed “TeknoLokal para Makabagong Bayani”—train OFWs in adopting DOST-developed technologies, that will be funded under the ‘Innovations for Filipinos Working Distantly from the Philippines’ (iFWD PH) Program.

The iFWD PH Program is a DOST initiative, aimed at helping repatriated OFWs establish their own technology-based enterprises, encouraging their permanent settlement in the Philippines, and also assisting the increasing number of OFWs returning to the country in the wake of the pandemic.

READ ON: OFWs displaced due to COVID-19 pandemic urged to upskill, take advantage of job opportunities

The “TeknoLokal” series were conducted in regard to the Program’s Phase 1 that focuses on Capacity Building and Core Business Development sessions slated this month DOST stated, adding that the OFWs will be attending virtual lectures that will enable them to conceptualize their technology-based business proposals.

DOST held the first session of the TeknoLokal in May, where it highlighted food technologies of the DOST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI). (AW)