Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mystery traveller pays US$28 million for space trip with Jeff Bezos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be joined on his trip to space and back by a mystery bidder, who paid US$ 28 million (AED 102.8 million) for this ‘ticket to ride.’

Earlier this week, Bezos had announced that his brother Mark would join him on the company’s New Shepard vehicle that would be launched on July 20 to fly to the edge of space and back.

RELATED STORY: Amazon’s president Jeff Bezos sets record for buying $165 million mansion in LA

Then a mystery bidder paid $28 million at an auction on June 12 for a seat beside Jeff Bezos aboard the first crewed spaceflight of the billionaire’s company Blue Origin.

The mystery winner’s name would be announced after the trip was over, Blue Origin stated while adding that a fourth yet unnamed space tourist too would be joining the flight to space.

READ ON: Manny Villar wealthiest among 17 Filipinos in Forbes 2021 World’s Billionaires List

The June 12 mystery bidder had defeated about 20 rivals in the auction, which had been launched on May 19 and finished up with a 10-minute, live-cast frenzy. Bidding for the extra seats had reached $4.8 million by June 11 and suddenly surged by million-dollar increases in final live auction.

The proceeds from the auction will go to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ADNOC covid-19 vaccine

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 13

1 hour ago

Filipinos grateful for UAE’s Philippine flag tribute at ADNOC headquarters

2 hours ago

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of surge in COVID-19 cases by July

2 hours ago

Sharjah activates electronic channels for utility bill payments across UAE

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button