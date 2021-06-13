Filipinos grateful for UAE’s Philippine flag tribute at ADNOC headquarters

Filipinos in the UAE have expressed their gratitude to the UAE government for its gesture to showcase the colors of the Philippine flag at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Headquarters) last June 12.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, thanked the UAE for the awe-inspiring tribute that was witnessed by thousands of Filipinos and thousands more of expats and citizens who live in the capital.

“We are grateful to the UAE Government for honoring the Philippines on our National Day with this wonderful display of the Philippine flag at ADNOC. Shukran jazeelan!,” said Amb. Quintana.

Thousands of reactions and comments on the page of The Filipino Times also praised the efforts of the UAE government that helped them feel the spirit of Philippine National Day at their home away from home.

“Happy Independence Day to us, Proud to be a Filipino! Shukran kitir Adnoc Group Abu Dhabi,” said a netizen.

“Shukran UAE! We are forever GRATEFUL for your kindness and for helping all of us Filipinos. God bless UAE,” said another.