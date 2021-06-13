Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos grateful for UAE’s Philippine flag tribute at ADNOC headquarters

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Officials and staff of the Philippine Embassy in UAE, led by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana (front row, 4th from left), donning their national dress on the occasion of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day near the ADNOC Headquaters in Abu Dhabi. Photo from the Philippine Embassy in UAE.

Filipinos in the UAE have expressed their gratitude to the UAE government for its gesture to showcase the colors of the Philippine flag at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Headquarters) last June 12.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, thanked the UAE for the awe-inspiring tribute that was witnessed by thousands of Filipinos and thousands more of expats and citizens who live in the capital.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: PH Embassy in UAE releases heartfelt video of OFWs healing as one community beyond COVID-19 pandemic

“We are grateful to the UAE Government for honoring the Philippines on our National Day with this wonderful display of the Philippine flag at ADNOC. Shukran jazeelan!,” said Amb. Quintana.

Thousands of reactions and comments on the page of The Filipino Times also praised the efforts of the UAE government that helped them feel the spirit of Philippine National Day at their home away from home.

READ ON: Dubai witnesses in-person flag raising ceremony for 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebrations

“Happy Independence Day to us, Proud to be a Filipino! Shukran kitir Adnoc Group Abu Dhabi,” said a netizen.

“Shukran UAE! We are forever GRATEFUL for your kindness and for helping all of us Filipinos. God bless UAE,” said another.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

ADNOC covid-19 vaccine

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 13

1 hour ago

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of surge in COVID-19 cases by July

2 hours ago

Mystery traveller pays US$28 million for space trip with Jeff Bezos

2 hours ago

Sharjah activates electronic channels for utility bill payments across UAE

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button