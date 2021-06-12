FilAm-Briton duo win Roland Garros Mixed Doubles title

Unseeded Filipino American Desirae Krawczyk and Britisher Joe Salisbury bagged their first Grand Slam Mixed Doubles title at Roland Garros on June 10, when they beat the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5, in a 76-minute game.

Krawcyzk also earned her first Grand Slam crown, after coming close to winning the Women’s Doubles in 2020 with partner Alexa Guarachi of Chile, but losing to Hungary’s Timea Babos and France’s Kristina Mladenovic.

Salisbury however clinched his second Grand Slam title through this tournament, after winning the Australian Open Men’s Doubles with American Rajeev Ram last year.

Krawczyk and Salisbury had launched their doubles campaign with a first-round upset victory over fourth seed Yifan Xu and Brazil’s Bruno Soares, 6-4, 6-3, before following it up with a 6-2, 7-6 (3), triumph over Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal.

They then earned a free pass into the next round, after winning the semifinals via default over Slovakia’s Filip Polasek and Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova.