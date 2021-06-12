Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Biden hopes to continue US-PH relations on PH Independence Day

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

United States President Joe Biden called on for continuing US-PH relations in areas of global health and security. He also greeted the Philippines on the celebration of the 123rd Independence Day.

In his first-ever message addressed to the Filipino people, Biden lauded the enduring friendship between the two nations. The two countries are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

RELATED STORY: UAE leaders congratulate President of Philippines on Independence Day

“As we honor this joyful of independence and friendship, let’s also look to the future, at the challenges our two countries must continue to work to take on together, from defeating this pandemic and strengthening the global preparedness for the next one, to advancing the free and open Indo-Pacific region for all peoples,” Biden said in a video message.

“The Philippines and the United States share so much history, and our people are forever connected through our deep bonds and shared sacrifices of valor, of family, and of friendship,” the US leader added.

READ ON: Duterte urges Filipinos to be inspired by heroes’ examples on 123rd Independence Day

The US president also commended the contribution of Filipinos in the US with over 4 million Filipinos living and working in America.

“They make invaluable contributions to communities all across our country. They enrich the American character, making our nation stronger and more vibrant,” he said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipina envoy faces hate crime incident in New York subway

1 hour ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 12 black points for jumping the red light in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

“Dakilang Bayani 2021: Overseas Filipinos honored in UAE as Philippines marks 123rd Independence Day

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to extend visit visa of travelers affected by travel ban

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button