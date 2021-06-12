Biden hopes to continue US-PH relations on PH Independence Day

United States President Joe Biden called on for continuing US-PH relations in areas of global health and security. He also greeted the Philippines on the celebration of the 123rd Independence Day.

In his first-ever message addressed to the Filipino people, Biden lauded the enduring friendship between the two nations. The two countries are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

“As we honor this joyful of independence and friendship, let’s also look to the future, at the challenges our two countries must continue to work to take on together, from defeating this pandemic and strengthening the global preparedness for the next one, to advancing the free and open Indo-Pacific region for all peoples,” Biden said in a video message.

“The Philippines and the United States share so much history, and our people are forever connected through our deep bonds and shared sacrifices of valor, of family, and of friendship,” the US leader added.

The US president also commended the contribution of Filipinos in the US with over 4 million Filipinos living and working in America.

“They make invaluable contributions to communities all across our country. They enrich the American character, making our nation stronger and more vibrant,” he said. (TDT)