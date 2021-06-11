Latest News

WATCH: Prince Charles gives a special message to Filipinos as UK, PH mark 75th years of friendship

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

@ClarenceHouse Twitter

Prince Charles pays tribute to Filipino medical frontliners in the United Kingdom as the Philippines and the UK observed the 75th anniversary of “profoundly important” diplomatic relations.

As thousands of Filipino medical workers serve the UK’s National Health Service, the Prince of Wales praised in a video the contribution of Pinoys working in the health sector during this extraordinary period.

“To these wonderfully selfless people I wanted to offer my most heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding care and comfort you give to your patients,” said the heir to the British throne.

“You have made a truly remarkable contribution to the health and well-being of so many people across the country at such a difficult time,” Prince Charles added.

He expressed gratefulness to the frontliners’ outstanding care and comfort given patients.

Watch Prince Charles’ message below:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

20-year-old Pinoy student graduates with perfect 5.0 GPA at MIT

7 hours ago

Pakistani diplomats in Switzerland accused of not paying Pinoy workers for 20 years

7 hours ago

Filipino bet in ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ ends

8 hours ago

Dubai among world’s best cities for entrepreneurs

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button