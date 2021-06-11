WATCH: Prince Charles gives a special message to Filipinos as UK, PH mark 75th years of friendship

Prince Charles pays tribute to Filipino medical frontliners in the United Kingdom as the Philippines and the UK observed the 75th anniversary of “profoundly important” diplomatic relations.

As thousands of Filipino medical workers serve the UK’s National Health Service, the Prince of Wales praised in a video the contribution of Pinoys working in the health sector during this extraordinary period.

“To these wonderfully selfless people I wanted to offer my most heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding care and comfort you give to your patients,” said the heir to the British throne.

“You have made a truly remarkable contribution to the health and well-being of so many people across the country at such a difficult time,” Prince Charles added.

Watch Prince Charles’ message below:

A special message for the Philippines from HRH The Prince of Wales, as featured in our celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th Birthday. Watch here: https://t.co/ZQ5oCwjFY2

Catch the replay on @ANCALERTS on 13 June, 7PM PHT.#UKPHCloserAt75 #QueensBirthdayPH2021 pic.twitter.com/rQA9lFWL25 — Daniel Pruce 🇬🇧 (@DanielPruce) June 11, 2021