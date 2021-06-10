PH Red Cross urges IATF: Reconsider 14-day quarantine for OFWs

The Philippine Red Cross has asked the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to reconsider the 14-day mandatory quarantine for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Gordon has also expressed support to Cebu Governor’s Gwen Garcia to swab arriving OFWs and balikbayans upon arrival and send them home if they tested negative for the virus.

Gordon said that the two-week mandatory quarantine can be burdensome for returning passengers.

The senator said it’s better if the government can shorten the quarantine from 14 days to 7 days.

He added that one week quarantine is enough and allow passengers to return to their families and continue home quarantine.

“Conversely, those found positive will undergo the standard protocols of isolation and/or treatment,” Gordon said in a statement.

The senator also proposed to open areas under bubble tourism to revive the economy.