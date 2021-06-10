Metro Manila may shift to ‘ordinary’ GCQ next week

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Metro Manila and four nearby provinces may shift to an ordinary General Community Quarantine (GCQ) status.

The NCR Plus is under general community quarantine (GCQ) “with restrictions” until June 15.

“The numbers are looking good. Based on the figures Metro Manila Plus might be looking at a de-escalation. It may not be to MGCQ, but it could be to ordinary GCQ,” Roque said.

Duterte’s hometown Davao City has now shifted to the second strictest lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases.

“Other areas po na nasa MECQ ay binabantayan po talaga natin ‘yan, and we are always data driven po,” Roque said.

The country logs 7,485 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, June 10. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in June.

The country has now over 1,293,687 confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 56,921 active cases or people currently infected with the virus.

The cases today are considered the highest number of cases since May 28 with 8,748 coronavirus cases.

There are 122 more people who died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,312.

Around 1.6 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.