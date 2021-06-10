Man jailed for attempting to smuggle marijuana at Dubai Airport

An African traveler will spend 10 years behind jail for attempting to smuggle marijuana in the UAE through Dubai International Airport.

The Dubai Criminal Court also ordered him to pay a fine of AED50,000 after being found guilty of drug trafficking.

He was arrested in November last year upon his arrival at the Terminal 3 of Dubai Airport with two luggage bags.

Officers stationed at the scanner noticed a thick-looking object in one of his bags while scanning. Curious about the suspicious object, the customs officer asked him to undergo a routine bag search.

They discovered two huge packages of cannabis also known as marijuana hidden inside the baggage.

In his defense, the man said he brought the bags in the UAE believing it contains bananas.

He added that he supposed to deliver the bags to pay his travel expenses and look for job opportunities in UAE.

The officers referred him to the anti-narcotics department while the seized drugs were taken to a lab for testing.