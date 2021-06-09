Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE built 10 specialized hospitals during the pandemic

The UAE’s proactive efforts and measures to handle the COVID -19 pandemic proved to be effective in containing the global health crisis, according to Dr. Taher Al Ameri, the official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Dr. Al Ameri said the UAE has established 10 specialized field hospitals during the pandemic.

These hospitals are equipped with more than 3,800-bed capacity and 1,500 specialists offering world-class medical care to patients.

The official underscored the field hospitals, national vaccination program, early detection through PCR testing, and contact tracing methods have ensured containment of the outbreak.

“The UAE through its management of Covid-19 crisis has proved to be an inspiring role-model globally when it comes to readiness and being proactive. The health authorities continue their exceptional efforts. The national vaccination campaign ranks first globally,” he explained.

Dr. Al Ameri added the specialized hospitals follow international standards. He further said that the facilities reflect an integrated national system, providing world-class medical services and treatment plans, and have gained international recognition and praise.

“Specialised Hospitals adhere to nationally approved treatment protocols, facilitated by highly qualified and specialized medical staff,” Dr Al Ameri said. (RA)

