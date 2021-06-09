Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH facilitates repatriation of OFW’s body found in Saudi hotel

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW), who was supposed to be returning back to the Philippines, was found dead in a hotel room in Haradh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.

He was only identified as an employee of the Al-Khobar-based company Total Safety and the concerned authorities are investigating the matter, according to the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.

RELATED STORY: OFW found dead in Saudi

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh cautioned Filipinos in Saudi Arabia against commenting on this case on social media, and emphasized that the Philippine government and Saudi authorities are facilitating the repatriation of the OFW’s remains to the Philippines.

PH authorities in Saudi are now waiting for the police report to determine the cause of the man’s death. It is also in close coordination with the family of the deceased, as well as the employer. (AW)

