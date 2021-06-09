Pacquiao disagrees with Duterte on West PH Sea policy

Senator Manny Pacquiao has contradicted the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte that he lacks knowledge on foreign policy issue.

“I respect the President’s opinion but humbly disagree with his assessment of my understanding of foreign policy. I am a Filipino voicing out what needs to be said in defense of what has been adjudicated as rightfully ours,” Pacquiao said in a statement.

The senator added that Duterte may have been misinformed over his statements on Duterte’s policy.

“I regret that the President was misinformed regarding my statement on the West Philippine Sea Issue. I firmly believe that my statement reflects the sentiment of majority of the Filipinos, that we should stand strong in protecting our sovereign rights while pursuing a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the dispute,” he added.

In an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Duterte said that Pacquiao has shallow knowledge on the matter.

“It’s about foreign policy. I would not want to degrade him but next time he should, mag-aral ka muna nang husto bago ka pumasok,” Duterte told Quiboloy.

“Apparently this guy has a very shallow knowledge,” Duterte added. (TDT)