Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pacquiao disagrees with Duterte on West PH Sea policy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Senator Manny Pacquiao has contradicted the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte that he lacks knowledge on foreign policy issue.

“I respect the President’s opinion but humbly disagree with his assessment of my understanding of foreign policy. I am a Filipino voicing out what needs to be said in defense of what has been adjudicated as rightfully ours,” Pacquiao said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Duterte to Pacquiao on West PH Sea: Mag-aral ka muna

The senator added that Duterte may have been misinformed over his statements on Duterte’s policy.

“I regret that the President was misinformed regarding my statement on the West Philippine Sea Issue. I firmly believe that my statement reflects the sentiment of majority of the Filipinos, that we should stand strong in protecting our sovereign rights while pursuing a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the dispute,” he added.

In an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Duterte said that Pacquiao has shallow knowledge on the matter.

READ ON: Pacquiao on Duterte’s stance on West PH Sea: “Nakukulangan ako”

“It’s about foreign policy. I would not want to degrade him but next time he should, mag-aral ka muna nang husto bago ka pumasok,” Duterte told Quiboloy.

“Apparently this guy has a very shallow knowledge,” Duterte added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Underwear change and hygiene spark heated debate on social media

4 hours ago

WATCH: Car catches fire as driver smokes at petrol station

5 hours ago

LOOK: Paleontologists unearth new species of dinosaur in Australia

5 hours ago

Financial freedom top priority among Filipino millennials – survey

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button