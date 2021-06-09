MMA champion Joshua Pacio focuses on self-improvement

MMA fighter and ONE Championship winner Joshua Pacio is focusing only on improving his skills for his bouts inside the ONE Circle.

While he is the lone Filipino still holding the champion’s title in the ONE Championship, Pacio said he was not under any pressure in this regard, despite people commenting on him being the only champion left for the Philippines.

Noting that the glittering run with his Bagui-based stable stablemates had taught him plenty, Pacio – who has seen the highest of highs when Filipino fighters ruled the promotion — said he could not let his status as champion take away his hunger to learn and improve.

2018 had witnessed five Filipinos holding belts in the ONE Championship – of which four were from the Team Lakay stable and Eduard “Landslide” Folayang topped the list with his winning the ONE lightweight world championship.

However, three years later, Pacio remains the lone Filipino champion in the dream run that solidified Team Lakay’s reputation as the primary MMA stable in the country. Brandon “The Truth” Vera had dropped the ONE heavyweight title at ONE: Dangal after a loss to India’s Arjan Singh Bhullar. (AW)