LOOK: Paleontologists unearth new species of dinosaur in Australia

Dinosaurs are in the news again with a new species that was discovered by scientists in Australia.

This species is one of the largest in the world and has been discovered after more than a decade when cattle farmers first uncovered the bones of the creature.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: A “dinosaur” was filmed flyboarding next to Burj Al Arab

The dinosaur is a plant-eating sauropod that existed in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when the continent of Australia was attached to the Antartica, according to a related research paper that was published on June 7.

Paleontologists noted that the dinosaur was 5-6.5 metres tall at the hip and 25-30 metres long – the length of a basketball court and height of a two storey building. (AW)