Dubai posts 11.8% savings in electricity, 7.9% in water consumption in 2020

The Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 annual report revealed the emirate continued to witness a consistent decrease in consumption last year.

According to the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), the emirate reported savings of 11.8 per cent in electricity and 7.9 per cent in water consumption in 2020.

The annual report stated that Dubai saved 5.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity and 9.9 billion imperial gallons of water which translates to 11.5 million metric tonnes reductions in CO2 emissions or removing 1.2 million vehicles out of Dubai roads for two full years.

Moreover, Dubai saw an overall reduction rate of 23 percent for electricity and 21 percent for water since 2010.

DSCE said this reflects the strong performance and progress achieved in the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 over the past years.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice-chairman, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy said the significant savings were achieved through enhancing collaboration and partnerships with key players in the energy and water sectors from pioneering public and private entities.

“To enhance the shift towards a green economy, we move forward with implementing the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050; and the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 to reduce 30 per cent of electricity and water demand by 2030. This contributes to making Dubai a globally leading hub in demand-side management,” he said.

Al Tayer added that the strategy aims to implement seven mechanisms, namely Policies & Regulations; Data & Measurement and Verification (M&V); Government Support & Leadership; Communication & Engagement; Financing; Dewa Collaboration and Technologies & Innovation.

The strategy also is aligned with Dubai’s target to exceed the 30 per cent savings target by 2030. (RA)