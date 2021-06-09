DOH: 1.6 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Around 1.6 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the Department of Health.

This means that individuals already received their two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Philippines has so far administered 6.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

RELATED STORY: Above 80% vaccination rate needed against COVID-19: WHO

Of those fully vaccinated, over 800,000 are medical frontliners, 415,000 are senior citizens, 370,000 are persons comorbidities, and 6,000 are economic frontliners.

President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to Filipinos who got vaccinated against COVID-19 to complete their coronavirus shots.

In his speech on Monday night, Duterte highlighted the importance of completing their vaccination to get protected against COVID-19.

“Ang problema dito, ‘yung nabakunahan na sa first injection, kailangan kayo ng booster, a second injection. Please find time to go back and line there, line up and show your card so that they would know you are receiving the second dose,” Duterte said.

READ ON: Duterte urges Filipinos to complete COVID-19 vaccination

“Find time at your own convenience na bumalik doon at magpabakuna,” he added.

The President also ordered local government units to find those who have yet to receive their second dose.

“I want the LGUs to find out why is this happening. Kindly help us ferret out the persons who have not received the second booster until now,” Duterte said.

The DOH said that some 113,000 individuals did not go back to vaccination sites to get their second dose of COVID-19 jabs. (TDT)