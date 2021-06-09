Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 9

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 96,659 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to June 9, Wednesday, stands at 13,507,943 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 136.58 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Underwear change and hygiene spark heated debate on social media

4 hours ago

WATCH: Car catches fire as driver smokes at petrol station

4 hours ago

LOOK: Paleontologists unearth new species of dinosaur in Australia

4 hours ago

Financial freedom top priority among Filipino millennials – survey

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button