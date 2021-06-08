WATCH: Sharjah evicts bachelors from family-only buildings

Bachelors were evicted recently from a building in Sharjah in a joint effort by the Sharjah City Municipality, police and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

As many as 23 bachelors were evicted from the residential building after a resident dialled up a radio programme and complained that the building housed bachelors, said Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality. He added that a total 16,500 bachelors have been evicted from areas meant for families only.

With most families complaining about lack of privacy, unruly behaviour and thefts due to bachelor residents, the municipality intensified inspections in ‘family-only’ areas to evict bachelors — following directives issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah’s residential rules include: Families and white-collar workers only allowed to stay in residential areas; blue-collar workers to reside in specialised zones like industrial areas and Al Sajja; AED 300 to AED 500 penalty is doubled if the violation is repeated. (AW)