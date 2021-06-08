Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Palace extends diversion of Cebu-bound international flights to NAIA until June 12

Malacañang has announced that the diversion of Cebu-bound international flights to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is extended until June 12.

Earlier, the Palace redirected Cebu flights to NAIA from May 29 to June 5.

“Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea’s office has released a memo extending the flight diversion until 23:59 of June 12,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing.

“Ito po’y para maayos ‘yong pag-i-implement ng IATF ang arrival protocol sa Cebu,” Roque said.

The Cebu airport has required arriving passengers to be tested upon arrival different from existing protocols that testing should be done on the 7th to 8th day.

“Upon resumption of flights to Mactan-Cebu International’s Airport, the travel and testing protocols approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious diseases will be fully and seamlessly implemented,” he added.

Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte has met with Cebu governor Gwen Garcia to talk about the differences in policies. (TDT)

