LOOK: UAE announces administrative penalty reduction scheme to begin this June 28

Companies in the UAE can now pay only 30% of their administrative penalties imposed due to violation of tax laws.

The Federal Tax Authority, posted the latest Cabinet Decision No. 49 of 2021 which amends provisions on Cabinet Decision No. 40 of 2017 otherwise known as the Administrative Penalties for Violation of Tax Laws in the UAE.

The Decision will take effect starting 28 June 2021.

“The Decision allows registrants who have been penalized prior to the ffective date of the Decision to benefit from a penalty redtermination scheme, where they would only be required to settel 30% of their payable administrative penalties outstanding on 28 June 2021 subject to meeting the requirements specified in the Decision,” read the statement.

FTA urges companies to settle all pending tax until 31 December 2021 and 30% of the total administrative penalties outstanding on 28 June 2021, no later than 31 December 2021.

The amendment of the decision aims to support tax registrants to fulfill their tax obligations.