Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: UAE announces administrative penalty reduction scheme to begin this June 28

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Companies in the UAE can now pay only 30% of their administrative penalties imposed due to violation of tax laws.

The Federal Tax Authority, posted the latest Cabinet Decision No. 49 of 2021 which amends provisions on Cabinet Decision No. 40 of 2017 otherwise known as the Administrative Penalties for Violation of Tax Laws in the UAE.

RELATED STORY: Penalties for tax law violations reduced in UAE

The Decision will take effect starting 28 June 2021.

“The Decision allows registrants who have been penalized prior to the ffective date of the Decision to benefit from a penalty redtermination scheme, where they would only be required to settel 30% of their payable administrative penalties outstanding on 28 June 2021 subject to meeting the requirements specified in the Decision,” read the statement.

READ ON: Oman plans income tax on wealthy people in 2022

FTA urges companies to settle all pending tax until 31 December 2021 and 30% of the total administrative penalties outstanding on 28 June 2021, no later than 31 December 2021.

The amendment of the decision aims to support tax registrants to fulfill their tax obligations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WATCH: Sharjah evicts bachelors from family-only buildings

14 mins ago

Above 80% vaccination rate needed against COVID-19: WHO

21 mins ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,205 new cases, total now at 585,039

53 mins ago

Cebu lawmakers want LGUs take over COVID-19 response from IATF, including handling of OFWs

58 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button