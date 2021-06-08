Dubai signs deal to explore development of futuristic suspended rail network

Dubai has taken a step with its plans to develop a futuristic transport network in the emirate.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an MoU with China’s Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to explore a futuristic suspended transport system.

Zhong Tang is a leading company in the suspended railways with several projects on its portfolio including the panda-like suspended carriages in Chengdu, China.

The cutting-edge railway system in Chengdu features carriages powered by lithium batteries.

The agreement is in line with the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy which seeks to convert 25 percent of mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous mode by 2030.

The RTA has been entering into agreements with a host of specialist companies to screen and obtain the best technologies and select the best systems for implementation to Dubai’s suspended transport network.

“We will be able to screen and obtain the best technologies and select the best systems for implementation in Dubai,” said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of the RTA’s Rail Agency.

“The ultimate objective is to rank Dubai as the best place for living and business, a destination for visitors, and the smartest and happiest city in the world,” added Younes.

RTA said the use of this type of transport in Dubai aims to accelerate the mobility of people, provide affordable mobility solutions, encourage community members to use them, and curb traffic congestion. (RA)