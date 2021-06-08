Dubai mosques open again to women

Womens’ prayer halls in Dubai mosques – that had been closed for over a year – have now opened again from June 7 amidst common precautionary measures, the Department of Religious Services of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), stated in a circular to Imams in the emirate.

Women’s prayer halls had been closed for more than a year, since the UAE announced the suspension of public prayers in places of worship in March last year due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

While mosques reopened for male worshippers last July, the section for women remained closed. Women across Dubai rejoiced when Khaleej Times broke the news on Monday.

“The doors of blessings have once again opened for us,” said Seema Ansari, who shifted to a new house because of its proximity to a mosque.

“I have missed that feeling of praying in a congregation,” Momina Ahmed said while mentioning how the closure of mosques for women had led to her family discontinuing their years-long Friday tradition of going to different mosques across the city. (AW)

