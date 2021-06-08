Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Festival City Mall to light up with colors of PH flag this June 12

5 hours ago

Filipinos in Dubai will be in for a wonderful treat as the Philippine flag will be projected at the Dubai Festival City Mall this coming June 12!

The IMAGINE show, Dubai Festival City Mall’s award-winning visual and sensory extravaganza, will present a special Philippines Independence Day show accompanied by lights and fountains offering an exceptional one-of-a-kind experience.

The world’s largest permanent projection will showcase a 360-degree story to emotionally connect with audiences and produce a show like never seen before.

The festivities will take place on Saturday 12th June at 7:30pm and 8:30pm where visitors will be able to enjoy a special Philippines Independence Day show.

On the same night, the Russian flag will also be projected at 9:30 pm, as part of the Russia Independence Day celebrations.

